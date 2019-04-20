Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for PBF Logistics LP Increased by US Capital Advisors (PBFX)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) – Equities research analysts at US Capital Advisors upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for PBF Logistics in a report released on Wednesday, April 17th. US Capital Advisors analyst C. Weiland now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.35. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for PBF Logistics’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PBFX. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Monday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

NYSE PBFX opened at $21.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. PBF Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.95 and a 12 month high of $23.69.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 46.69% and a net margin of 26.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 149,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,939,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,984,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics by 207.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PBF Logistics news, Director David Roush sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $140,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PBF Logistics Company Profile

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, operates, develops and acquires crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and similar logistics assets. It operates through two operating segments: Transportation and Terminaling Segment, and Storage Segment. The Storage segment consists of 30 tanks for storing crude oil, refined products and intermediates.

