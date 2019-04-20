Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Exelixis, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (EXEL)

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for Exelixis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Exelixis had a return on equity of 48.90% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelixis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.80 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.90 on Thursday. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.50 and a quick ratio of 8.41.

In other Exelixis news, insider Michael Morrissey sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick J. Haley sold 4,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $95,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,004,101 shares of company stock valued at $22,946,624. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,584,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $601,600,000 after purchasing an additional 490,747 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 26,527,089 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $470,060,000 after purchasing an additional 834,478 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 8.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,931,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,101,000 after purchasing an additional 480,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,551,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,191,000 after purchasing an additional 907,412 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

