Q1 2019 EPS Estimates for Devon Energy Corp Raised by Piper Jaffray Companies (DVN)

Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

DVN opened at $33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.26. Devon Energy has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 5.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry purchased 11,651 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, with a total value of $349,646.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 823 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.