Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.02 EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $473.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.96 million. Whiting Petroleum had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

WLL has been the topic of several other research reports. Capital One Financial raised Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Whiting Petroleum from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Ifs Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Whiting Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.24.

NYSE:WLL opened at $27.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 2.95. Whiting Petroleum has a twelve month low of $18.37 and a twelve month high of $56.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,009 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $501,865,000 after purchasing an additional 373,404 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,810 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 773,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $41,040,000 after acquiring an additional 18,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip Edward Doty sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $61,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,157.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Hagist sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $125,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

