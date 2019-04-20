Q1 2019 Earnings Forecast for Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (CP) Issued By Raymond James

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.14 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.59.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.46.

NYSE:CP opened at $216.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $167.48 and a 52-week high of $224.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.37. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 26.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.41%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,909,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,748,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

