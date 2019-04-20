Purple Innovation (PRPL) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75. The company has a market cap of $274.39 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Purple Innovation had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 63.22%. The business had revenue of $78.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.10 million. Analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Purple Innovation by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 112.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 22,043 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 347.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,100 shares during the period. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

