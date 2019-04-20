Pure (PUREX) Achieves Market Cap of $32,640.00

Pure (CURRENCY:PUREX) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 20th. Pure has a total market cap of $32,640.00 and $0.00 worth of Pure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pure has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pure coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pure alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.02313179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010318 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000323 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005808 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 42.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Pure Profile

PUREX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Pure’s total supply is 20,220,782 coins and its circulating supply is 17,751,757 coins. The Reddit community for Pure is /r/purealtcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pure’s official Twitter account is @purealtcoin . Pure’s official website is purexalt.io

Buying and Selling Pure

Pure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.