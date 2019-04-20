Publica Price Tops $0.0188 on Exchanges (PBL)

Publica (CURRENCY:PBL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Publica has a total market capitalization of $348,530.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Publica was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Publica has traded flat against the US dollar. One Publica token can currently be purchased for $0.0188 or 0.00000508 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00462169 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018893 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002161 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.01114706 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00206251 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008115 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001677 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Publica

Publica’s launch date was August 11th, 2017. Publica’s total supply is 33,787,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,582,933 tokens. The Reddit community for Publica is /r/publicaio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Publica’s official Twitter account is @PublicaIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Publica is publica.io . Publica’s official message board is medium.com/publicaio

Buying and Selling Publica

Publica can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Publica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Publica should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Publica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

