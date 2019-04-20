Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Trims Holdings in Exterran Corp (EXTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,487 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 6,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Exterran were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,187 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,929 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,606 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exterran by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $132,585,000 after acquiring an additional 112,043 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Exterran in the third quarter worth $570,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exterran stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. Exterran Corp has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.00 million, a PE ratio of 89.79 and a beta of 1.34.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.23). Exterran had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Exterran Corp will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Exterran from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

