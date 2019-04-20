Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases New Position in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (WSBF)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,540 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,932,911 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,149,000 after purchasing an additional 59,649 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 69.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,184,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 240,444 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,184,516 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $20,315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,934 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

WSBF opened at $16.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.20 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The company has a market capitalization of $452.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.08.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $39.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Waterstone Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Waterstone Financial Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

