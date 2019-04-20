Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 467 Shares of SP Plus Corp (SP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in SP Plus were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in SP Plus by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in SP Plus by 356.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SP Plus in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of SP Plus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SP Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of SP Plus in a report on Friday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other SP Plus news, EVP John Ricchiuto sold 4,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $177,261.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert Toy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $82,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SP opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.49 million, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. SP Plus Corp has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $377.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.13 million. SP Plus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SP Plus Corp will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus Company Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services to commercial, hospitality, institutional, municipal and governmental, and aviation clients in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services.

