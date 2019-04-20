Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $52,000 Holdings in Neenah Inc (NP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Neenah Inc (NYSE:NP) by 95.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,858 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neenah were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NP. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Neenah by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Neenah by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,366 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Neenah by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Neenah by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neenah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Neenah to $77.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $28,765.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,041. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Armin Schwinn sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $31,300.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,938.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,047 shares of company stock valued at $421,325 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NP opened at $66.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Neenah Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.80 and a fifty-two week high of $96.15.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Neenah had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $240.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Neenah’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neenah Inc will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neenah Company Profile

Neenah, Inc produces and sells technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other uses; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

