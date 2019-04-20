Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Boosts Stake in ADTRAN, Inc. (ADTN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,876 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in ADTRAN were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ADTN. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN in the fourth quarter worth about $3,149,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,123,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $125,733,000 after purchasing an additional 189,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 352,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 154,189 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $1,049,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,136,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $90,657,000 after purchasing an additional 93,428 shares during the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADTN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

ADTRAN stock opened at $16.59 on Friday. ADTRAN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.21 and a 12-month high of $19.30. The stock has a market cap of $792.62 million, a P/E ratio of -35.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.19. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $143.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -76.60%.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions and Services & Support. It offers access and aggregation solutions, including network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software within a SD-access architecture; SDN-controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; fiber to the distribution point optical network units; optical line terminals; optical networking edge aggregation; and IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers.

