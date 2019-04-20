Psagot Investment House Ltd. Buys 33,835 Shares of CVS Health Corp (CVS)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,934 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,835 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150,417 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. Pathlight Investors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 30,413 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 30,245 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley set a $92.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Barclays set a $73.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

CVS Health stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CVS Health Corp has a fifty-two week low of $51.77 and a fifty-two week high of $82.15. The company has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.78 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 17.49%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

In related news, insider Larry J. Merlo sold 166,368 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total transaction of $10,732,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 77,639 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $5,010,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,600 shares of company stock worth $1,270,896 and have sold 245,671 shares worth $15,839,966. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

