Protective Insurance Corp (PTVCB) Shares Bought by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Protective Insurance Corp (NASDAQ:PTVCB) by 8.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 399,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,678 shares during the quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.’s holdings in Protective Insurance were worth $7,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,337,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $445,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Protective Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

PTVCB stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. Protective Insurance Corp has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $25.70.

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Protective Insurance had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $107.06 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Protective Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance.

