Portland Global Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 188,401,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,680,670,000 after acquiring an additional 853,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5,578,292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,377,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,947,000 after acquiring an additional 24,377,140 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,135,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,630 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,584,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,225 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $106.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.38. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $70.73 and a 12-month high of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 17th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.01%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $317,789.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gary A. Coombe sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $845,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,746.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,270,496 shares of company stock valued at $224,931,027 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Macquarie set a $110.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $111.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.74.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/procter-gamble-co-pg-position-reduced-by-portland-global-advisors-llc.html.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.