Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,133 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,729 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 346 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total transaction of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Cowen raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.63.

Union Pacific stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $126.37 and a 12-month high of $177.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback 150,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

