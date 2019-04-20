Principia Biopharma (PRNB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Principia Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. Leerink Swann set a $42.00 price target on Principia Biopharma and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.00.

PRNB stock opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $692.32 million and a PE ratio of 52.00. Principia Biopharma has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $38.34.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $26.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRNB. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $20,713,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principia Biopharma by 196.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 442,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,125,000 after purchasing an additional 293,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $3,056,000. Vanguard Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $2,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principia Biopharma during the third quarter worth $2,745,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principia Biopharma Company Profile

Principia Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel oral therapies for immunology and oncology in the United States. It is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immune thrombocytopenic purpura; PRN2246, an inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and other central nervous system diseases; PRN1371, a drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and oral small molecule inhibitors of the immunoproteasome.

