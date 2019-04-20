Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Clearway Energy Inc (CWEN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,511 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 427.7% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,007,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,378,000 after purchasing an additional 816,500 shares during the period. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,307,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 308.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 48,075 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Institutional investors own 31.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CWEN opened at $16.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Clearway Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.68). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy Inc will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad Plotkin acquired 2,700 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $39,933.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher S. Sotos acquired 6,500 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $94,185.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 19,450 shares of company stock worth $283,563. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CWEN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded Clearway Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Clearway Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

