Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Sonos Inc (SONO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,800 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sonos were worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $3,110,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 149.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 150,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 90,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $713,000. Teachers Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $335,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the third quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $11.83 on Friday. Sonos Inc has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -49.29.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. The company’s revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sonos Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $573,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. (Jerse Index sold 6,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $75,581.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,160,857 shares of company stock valued at $23,914,649. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Sonos in a report on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sonos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sonos from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sonos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.88.

WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/principal-financial-group-inc-has-1-41-million-holdings-in-sonos-inc-sono.html.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

Further Reading: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.