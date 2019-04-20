Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,565 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 5,855 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 15.1% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,368,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,013,000 after buying an additional 969,224 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 685,335 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,623,000 after buying an additional 134,520 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 33,837 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $827,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $297,000.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG opened at $65.00 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.09 and a 1-year high of $71.03.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, February 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/principal-financial-group-inc-has-1-22-million-position-in-cheniere-energy-inc-lng.html.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.