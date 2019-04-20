Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,685 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 27,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 192.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, CFO David F. Conte sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.03, for a total transaction of $638,997.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,871,238.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Leonard R. Stein sold 8,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.28, for a total value of $1,045,336.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,358.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,271 shares of company stock valued at $15,613,440. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $128.08 on Friday. Splunk Inc has a 52-week low of $83.69 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.55 and a beta of 2.03.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The software company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 14.59% and a negative net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $622.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Splunk from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Argus upped their price target on Splunk to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Splunk Inc (SPLK)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/principal-financial-group-inc-cuts-holdings-in-splunk-inc-splk.html.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to investigate, monitor, analyze, and act on data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; Splunk Cloud; and Splunk Light, which offers log search and analysis for small IT environments.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.