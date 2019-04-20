Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 554,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,658,000 after purchasing an additional 271,000 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 506,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Sectoral Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 424,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after purchasing an additional 158,750 shares during the period. Finally, AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Maxim Group set a $84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Raymond James set a $90.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.12.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $173,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,691,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 19,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $1,279,081.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,474.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,102 shares of company stock valued at $2,787,375 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $62.95 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 24.65%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

