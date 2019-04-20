Premier Asset Management LLC Acquires 19,695 Shares of DowDuPont Inc (DWDP)

Premier Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) by 127.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Premier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DowDuPont were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,241,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,026,000 after buying an additional 119,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,614,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,638,000 after buying an additional 640,117 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of DowDuPont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,180,000. Finally, Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in shares of DowDuPont by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DWDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $64.00 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DowDuPont in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DowDuPont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

DowDuPont stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. DowDuPont Inc has a 52-week low of $16.30 and a 52-week high of $39.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). DowDuPont had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 billion. Research analysts anticipate that DowDuPont Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DowDuPont Company Profile

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Agriculture segment produces, and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; sunflowers, wheat, alfalfa, canola, cotton, rice, and sorghum; silage inoculants; and crop protection products that include weed control, disease control, and insect control.

