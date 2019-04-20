Precipio (PRPO) Shares Gap Down to $0.41

Shares of Precipio Inc (NASDAQ:PRPO) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.41. Precipio shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 1887071 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Precipio, Inc, a cancer diagnostics company, provides diagnostic products and services to the oncology market. It also develops a platform to eradicate the problem of misdiagnosis within academic institutions. In addition, the company delivers diagnostic information to physicians and their patients. It has collaborations with academic institutions specializing in cancer research, diagnostics, and treatment, as well as PerkinElmer.

