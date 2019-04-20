PRASM 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.00 (PSM)

PRASM (CURRENCY:PSM) traded 102.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 20th. One PRASM token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, CoinTiger and CoinBene. PRASM has a market capitalization of $440,032.00 and $3.00 worth of PRASM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PRASM has traded down 23% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00510987 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00050119 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004986 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HYPNOXYS (HYPX) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000286 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00003613 BTC.

About PRASM

PSM is a token. PRASM’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,202,999,613 tokens. PRASM’s official website is prasm.io . PRASM’s official Twitter account is @PRASM_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PRASM

PRASM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDAX and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRASM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRASM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRASM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

