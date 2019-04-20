PotCoin Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0211 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Poloniex and Tux Exchange. In the last week, PotCoin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $4.70 million and $23,410.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,337.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.58 or 0.03263582 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.44 or 0.05704505 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.43 or 0.01530738 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.00 or 0.01297216 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00116812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.35 or 0.01303780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00324448 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00031715 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 222,009,251 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

PotCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bleutrade, Trade By Trade, Poloniex, CoinExchange and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

