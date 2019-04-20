Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $39.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company .It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

PTLA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.14.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 2.39. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.81 and a one year high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.12.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 167.94% and a negative net margin of 872.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $172,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mardi Dier sold 40,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $1,513,771.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,146.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,307,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,335,000 after acquiring an additional 55,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 119.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 380,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 207,358 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC acquired a new position in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,880,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 33,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics that could advance the fields of thrombosis and other hematologic diseases. The company's two FDA-approved medicines are Andexxa (coagulation factor Xa (recombinant), inactivated-zhzo), an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of VTE in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

