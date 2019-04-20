Pool (POOL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $191.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Pool, which has outperformed the industry in the past year, has shown both top and bottom line improvement year over year in the last-reported quarter. Revenue growth can be primarily attributable to improved performance of the company’s base business. For 2019, the company expects EPS in the range of $6.05-$6.35, up from $5.62 reported in 2018. Meanwhile, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to solid global presence are worrisome. Higher labor and delivery costs remains a concern.”

Get Pool alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Pool from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $177.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Pool has a 12 month low of $135.76 and a 12 month high of $178.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a return on equity of 80.86% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $597.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Pool’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pool will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

In other Pool news, VP Arthur D. Cook sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $300,903.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 77,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,272,408.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $4,219,404.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,075,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,461 shares of company stock valued at $23,689,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,183,091 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $364,314,000 after buying an additional 76,594 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,470,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 284,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,406,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,299 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Article: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pool (POOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.