Pool (POOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.73

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $178.73 and last traded at $177.74, with a volume of 7787 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $169.16.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POOL. Robert W. Baird upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.50.

Get Pool alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.92.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.05). Pool had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 80.86%. The business had revenue of $597.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.03%.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 26,340 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.19, for a total value of $4,219,404.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,075,282.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 2,500 shares of Pool stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,541 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,461 shares of company stock worth $23,689,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pool by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Pool by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pool by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 173,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,913,000 after buying an additional 110,457 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C boosted its holdings in Pool by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 912,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $135,692,000 after buying an additional 144,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter worth about $311,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Pool (POOL) Sets New 52-Week High at $178.73” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/pool-pool-sets-new-52-week-high-at-178-73.html.

About Pool (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in North America, Europe, South America, and Australia. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and landscape products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.