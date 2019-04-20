Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.50

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 10923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.19.

The firm has a market cap of $58.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pluristem Therapeutics news, CEO Yaky Yanay purchased 71,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $50,000.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,253,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,131.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 266.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 85,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 61,858 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 14,087 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 250,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 83,207 shares during the period. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pluristem Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 337.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 72,526 shares during the period. 5.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

