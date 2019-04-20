PlayAGS (AGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Get PlayAGS alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $25.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.60. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $898.09 million, a P/E ratio of -169.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.64.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $72.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.89 million. Research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $102,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PlayAGS by 138.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in PlayAGS by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in PlayAGS by 356.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in PlayAGS during the third quarter valued at $221,000.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PlayAGS (AGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PlayAGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PlayAGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.