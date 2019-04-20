Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Separately, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy plya rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,367. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.58.
About Playa Hotels & Resorts
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.
