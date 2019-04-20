Playa Hotels & Resorts (PLYA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank set a $14.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a buy plya rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,367. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.98 and a 1-year high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

