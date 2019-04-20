Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI)

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) – Analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 26th. Williams Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of LPI opened at $3.14 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The stock has a market cap of $751.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 642,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,245,000 after buying an additional 24,061 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,065,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 787,213 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 1,759.6% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 191,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 181,291 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,944,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $187,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,795 shares during the period. 99.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

