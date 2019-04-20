Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Fulton Financial Corp (FULT)

Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Breese now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.93 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 22.66% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Friday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $18.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,447,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,843,000 after buying an additional 231,791 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fulton Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 465,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,754,000 after buying an additional 46,698 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, HAP Trading LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $432,000. 66.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 29th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.