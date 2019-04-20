Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Stake Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,807 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $38,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PXD stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $213.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.30). Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 10.14%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Raymond James set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Imperial Capital set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, MKM Partners set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

