PinkCoin Market Capitalization Hits $715,069.00 (PINK)

PinkCoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. PinkCoin has a total market cap of $715,069.00 and approximately $2,812.00 worth of PinkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PinkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, PinkCoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.10 or 0.02313179 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00010318 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000323 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00005808 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded down 42.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000363 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000670 BTC.

PinkCoin Profile

PinkCoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. PinkCoin’s total supply is 430,584,599 coins and its circulating supply is 405,324,163 coins. The official message board for PinkCoin is slack.with.pink . The Reddit community for PinkCoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PinkCoin is getstarted.with.pink . PinkCoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PinkCoin

PinkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptohub, Cryptopia and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PinkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PinkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PinkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

