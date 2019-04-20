Phore (PHR) Hits Market Cap of $3.27 Million

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. One Phore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00003599 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, Cryptopia, Nanex and CryptoBridge. Phore has a total market cap of $3.27 million and $195,225.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phore has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00056452 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000498 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000139 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 17,092,390 coins. The official website for Phore is phore.io . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

