Phillips 66 (PSX) Shares Sold by Horan Securities Inc.

Horan Securities Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 299 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,141,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $184,485,000 after buying an additional 811,879 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 652,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,170,000 after buying an additional 55,306 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 63,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Greg C. Garland sold 42,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.61, for a total value of $4,170,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Argus lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.18.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $95.42 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $123.97. The company has a market capitalization of $43.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $2.11. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $29.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

