PetroDollar Price Reaches $0.0161 on Exchanges (XPD)

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 20th. PetroDollar has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $9.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PetroDollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, PetroDollar has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PetroDollar alerts:

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

PetroDollar Profile

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PetroDollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PetroDollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PetroDollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.