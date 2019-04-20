Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,477 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 10.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PBT opened at $6.90 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $321.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 24th.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

