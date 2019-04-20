Peoples Utah Bancorp (PUB) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 409,325 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,376 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Peoples Utah Bancorp were worth $12,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,642 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 9.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 57.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Peoples Utah Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 772,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,233,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Peoples Utah Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. FIG Partners upgraded Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “market-perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Peoples Utah Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In related news, Director Paul R. Gunther sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $112,129.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jr. Fred W. Fairclough sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $38,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $616,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,732 shares of company stock worth $1,558,128. 18.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peoples Utah Bancorp stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.25 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Utah Bancorp has a 12-month low of $25.18 and a 12-month high of $38.70.

Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.07 million. Peoples Utah Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 31.00%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peoples Utah Bancorp will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/peoples-utah-bancorp-pub-shares-bought-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

Peoples Utah Bancorp Profile

People's Utah Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for People's Intermountain Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peoples Utah Bancorp (NASDAQ:PUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Utah Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.