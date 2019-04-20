Peony Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last Week (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 20th. One Peony coin can now be purchased for $0.0515 or 0.00000967 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a market capitalization of $17,523.00 and $20.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000116 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (SAFE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 461,964 coins and its circulating supply is 340,584 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

