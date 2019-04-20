Penta 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $642,790.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. Penta has a market cap of $7.77 million and approximately $642,790.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Penta has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Penta token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including LBank, BCEX, HitBTC and HADAX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00463652 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00018897 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002158 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.60 or 0.01120100 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00206315 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00008026 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00001678 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000132 BTC.

About Penta

Penta’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,415,607,908 tokens. The official website for Penta is www.penta.global . Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, LBank, Bit-Z, HitBTC and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

