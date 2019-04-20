Pennsylvania Trust Co Has $1.66 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (FIS)

Pennsylvania Trust Co trimmed its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 10,437 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

FIS opened at $110.89 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 52 week low of $93.87 and a 52 week high of $115.56. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The information technology services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Servcs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $17,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,140,913.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexandar Navab, Jr. purchased 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.22 per share, with a total value of $544,141.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,141.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.54.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/20/pennsylvania-trust-co-has-1-66-million-stake-in-fidelity-national-information-servcs-inc-fis.html.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.