Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 9,590 Toro Co (TTC)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 6,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $410,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,637.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of Toro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,661 in the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TTC opened at $74.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 0.75. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $74.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toro currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

