Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 54,368 Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (HASI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $252,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 300,654 shares in the company, valued at $7,603,539.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on HASI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap in a research report on Friday, December 28th. Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE HASI opened at $25.61 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a 52-week low of $17.76 and a 52-week high of $26.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 26.46, a quick ratio of 26.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $19.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 million. Research analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were given a $0.335 dividend. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.61%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

