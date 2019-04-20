Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires Shares of 12,895 Infosys Ltd (INFY)

Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,895 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Infosys by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Infosys by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Nomura cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.26.

INFY stock opened at $10.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $11.38.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Infosys Ltd will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

