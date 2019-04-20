Pennsylvania Trust Co Acquires New Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 41,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $1,619,349.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Demchyk bought 1,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.49 per share, with a total value of $36,490.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,222,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.55. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $39.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $303.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.12 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 14.42%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

