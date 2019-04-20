Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies. The firm provides first lien secured debt and other opportunistic financings (mezzanine, private high yield debt, preferred and common stock) to middle market sponsors and companies. Its investments may include equity features, such as direct investments in the equity securities of borrowers or warrants or options to buy a minority interest in a portfolio company. It has investments in various sectors, including aerospace and defense; consumer services; healthcare and pharmaceuticals, and others. The firm has a value-oriented, bottoms-up investment philosophy. Its investment activities are managed by the investment advisor, PennantPark Investment Advisers LLC. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a report on Thursday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NASDAQ PFLT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.26 million, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.71. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $14.12.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.06 million. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 45.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.78%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s payout ratio is currently 107.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFLT. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,020,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,801,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,218,000. PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 378,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 112,252 shares during the period. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $1,072,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

